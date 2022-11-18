PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.

Officers were able to locate a possible person of interest, however, the Pittsburg Police Department reported the victim was uncooperative in the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.

Pittsburg Police encourage anyone with information related to this incident or other incidents to contact the department at 620-231-1700 or call their tip line at 620-231-TIPS(8477). Callers may remain anonymous.