PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is helping parents put gifts under the tree this Christmas. Families can now sign up for presents for their kids at the Pittsburg Salvation Army.

Major Patricia Johnson says many of the items they’ll be giving to parents were brought in this weekend from the annual Bikers Toy Run.

“We had about 350 or so last year, we anticipate this year with the way the economy is going that more will be needy this year,” said Major Johnson, Salvation Army of Crawford County.

For information on what days and times to sign up for gifts, as well as how to donate toys you can follow this link HERE.