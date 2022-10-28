PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the below-pictured vehicle.

It is believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It may have damage in the front passenger side area.

On October 28, 2022, authorities arrived to the 1400 block of E. 20th Street, in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a victim being struck by a vehicle. According to reports, a pewter-colored SUV was traveling west on 14th Street when it struck 43-year-old Melanie L. Ishimura, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area without stopping to render aid.

Ishimura was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for injuries and remains in serious condition.

The accident is still under investigation by the Pittsburg Police Department. Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.