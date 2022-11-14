PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg manufacturing industry is thriving, according to the latest Pittsburg micropolitan area economic report.

The report estimates $579 million has been invested by local businesses in Pittsburg over the past nine years. That includes $102 million spent on industry infrastructure.

Pittsburg State Associate Professor Dr. Michael Davidsson published the report.

He found that not only has the manufacturing industry recovered from the pandemic, but it’s now one of the region’s fastest growing sectors.

“Manufacturing is the biggest private industry in terms of payroll is the third biggest employer and it’s paying the third highest rates. So, currently manufacturing is paying 25.5 percent of all private payroll locally,” said Dr. Davidsson.

Local manufacturing and warehousing is expecting to grow in the future due to projects like the widening of US 69 to four lanes.