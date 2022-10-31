PITTSBURG, Kans. — The driver of an SUV leaves the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Pittsburg. On Friday (10/28), officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 14th Street in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Pittsburg Police said a gray colored SUV was traveling westbound on 14th Street when the driver struck Melanie Ishimura, 43, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area.

When Crawford County EMS arrived, Ishimura was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for injuries sustained when struck. She was later transferred to a hospital in Missouri. Police say Ishimura is listed in serious conditions but is expected to recover.

The Pittsburg Police Department reached out to the public for help identifying the suspected vehicle, which was captured on a security camera in the area where the hit-and-run took place. Various tips and leads were generated from this public request.

This afternoon (10/31), Brian Walrod, 46, of Cherokee, showed up at the Pittsburg Police Department with his attorney and turned himself in. Walrod was placed under arrest for failure to stop at an accident, resulting in great bodily injury. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail. Pittsburg Police are requesting Walrod be held without bond until he appears before a judge.

The Pittsburg Police Department continues to investigate this incident. They’re asking anyone with information related to this or other incidents, to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at their tip line (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.