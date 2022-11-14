PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD.

The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement.

“Taylor has been with the Fire Department for seventeen years in positions of increasing responsibility,” says City Manager Daron Hall. “His transition from Battalion Chief to Fire Chief will allow the Department to continue operating at a high level, while allowing him to use his leadership skills for the benefit of the firefighters. He will do an excellent job and I appreciate his commitment to our community.”

Taylor Cerne is a native of Altamont, Kansas and has lived in Pittsburg for 20 years. He joined PFD in 2005.