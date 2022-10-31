PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening.

FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg.

Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay Byers says it will be another big boost to the local economy.

“The immediate impact involving local contractors and local construction workers, so that’s that’s been a boon to the economy, but long term it’s a boon to the economy. I think they’ve upped their total amount of employment up to 165 now,” said Jay Byers, Deputy Pittsburg City Manager.

No official word on when the facility will open, but Byers says it could happen later this week.