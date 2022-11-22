PITTSBURG, Kan. — One Pittsburg church is getting into the spirit of Christmas.

The church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints is gearing up for its annual “Nativity Festival”.

Members of the church and the Pittsburg community donate their nativity scenes for the event.

The display has grown from around 150 nativities in its first year to more than 300 planned for this year.

“About six or seven years ago, my mom approached me with the idea, but they lived out of town so they weren’t able to come in and help. I talked to another friend of mine in the church, and we decided that we’d get permission, we’d put it together, and we threw it together in about three weeks the first time. It was a lot of work for two people,” said Gayla Mendenhall, Nativity Volunteer.

The Nativity Festival will be open Friday, December 2nd from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, December 3rd from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Volunteers will serve cookies and cider.

The event is completely free to visitors.