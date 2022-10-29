PITTSBURG, Kan. — People get the chance to drop off their old prescription drugs at the Pittsburg Police Department.

The goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to get the drugs off the streets and into proper hands.

These drugs will be sent to the evidence department so they can be disposed of properly.

“We have the drug drop of to get the drugs off the street. Keep them from contaminating landfills, people flushing down toilets and stuff like that. It gives them a safe place to bring them where we can make sure they’re disposed of properly,” said Cheryl Landon. Pittsburg Police Department.

The Pittsburg Police Department also has a white bin in their lobby so people can drop off prescription meds all year round.