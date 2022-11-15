PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street.

The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.

“A to Z, most of the things that you’ll be able to see, they’ll be improvements to the Abbey, itself, inside and out, and then all of the headstones as the graves deteriorate the sinkholes start and the headstones fall, they’re going to straighten a lot of that out. Probably re-engineer all the drainage. We’ll do some road improvements to compliment the work that they’re doin’, but they’ll spend five years basically touchin’ most of those headstones and gettin’ the place lookin’ sharp,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.

Mt. Olive was surveyed and platted in 1888 by the “Pittsburg Cemetery Association.”

It’s been owned by the city since 1992.