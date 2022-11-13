PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg shoppers have a brand new department store to browse.

“Marshalls” is now officially open in the city, celebrated with Sunday’s grand opening.

City leaders even joined the crowds to show their support for the new retail option.

The building sat empty for several years, so they’re excited to see it brought back to life.

“We’re very pleased to have Marshalls here. As you can see the parking lots are full here. People were standing in line and it’s a great day for Pittsburg,” said Cheryl Brooks, Mayor.

Marshalls is located at 2905 North Broadway in Pittsburg, next to Home Depot.