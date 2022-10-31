PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s one of the many final campaign stops throughout Kansas this week, for Lieutenant Governor David Toland.

“We got tremendous momentum, we’re seeing it across the state. Huge crowds, like came here tonight to downtown Pittsburg. And we’re seeing that in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, all over the state and so, it’s been a great reception,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, (D) Kansas.

He was welcomed by the Crawford County Democratic Party and dozens of community members inside the Frisco Event Center.

“Get everyone energized to keep going and to knock on doors, make phone calls, talk to their friends and family and neighbors to make sure everyone gets out to vote on November 8th,” said Nancy Ingle, Chair, Crawford County Democratic Party.”

Advanced voting is already underway in Crawford County and a big focus Monday night, was reminding folks that their vote matters.

“It’s a right we have to vote. But if we don’t use it and exercise it and participate, and we just sit back and let others make the choices for us, then that’s not going to make a healthy environment for our democracy to continue on,” said Ingle.

Outside of prioritizing voting, Toland, along with Governor Laura Kelly, have narrowed their concerns for this election.

“What we’re focused on is the issues that voters care about: education. infrastructure, expanding Medicaid, making sure that we’re bringing jobs to the state, high quality jobs and that we’ve got opportunities for our kids. We’ve also got to continue our progress on economic development to bring more projects like the FedEx Distribution Center to Crawford County, projects like Block22, which had been so catalytic in Pittsburg, there’s been tremendous progress and we got a lot more to do,” said Toland.

Toland is running for re-election next Tuesday, when he’ll face Republican Kate Sawyer, Libertarian Evan Laudick-Gains, and Independent Kathleen Garrison.