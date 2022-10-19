PITTSBURG, Kans. — “Homecoming Week” this week at Pittsburg State University, and something new has been added to the lineup.

The “Banana Extravaganza” turns classrooms and the oval into a campus-wide scavenger hunt.

Students get clues on social media to hunt down bananas hidden in different spots. Student organizers say it’s a fun way to incorporate the campus footprint into celebratory mix of things.

“We have three large prizes for social media, so if they find the three big bananas then they get the three big prizes. Then our spirit chair Morgan Castellan is in charge of that so she’s on social media. But also we have about 30 little bananas that are just kind of hidden around campus that students can find and take to the CAC office,” said Hope Rainey, PSU Homecoming Committee President.

There are smaller prizes like gift cards and also a food truck and raft races tonight.

Saturday’s parade is at 9 a.m. on Broadway Street. The game between the 5th-ranked Gorillas and Missouri Western is on Saturday at 2 p.m.