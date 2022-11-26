PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural event kept shoppers busy in Pittsburg this morning.

The “Pittsburg Artwalk” hosted their first-ever holiday art walk event.

It was held at two locations, the “Frisco Event Center”, and the “Eclectic Soul Studio”.

Over 20 local vendors were on hand, showcasing homemade artwork, jewelry, and bakery items for purchase.

Chelsea Glynn is the owner of “Bumble Stained Glass”, a new business that specializes in stained glass artwork.

They’ve been based in Pittsburg for about a year now.

Glynn, along with event organizers, say this gathering provides a chance to celebrate the work of local artists.

“This event is amazing, because without Pittsburg ArtWalk, allowing me to come in and do this, I don’t have a small business shop. I work out of my home, and so to have a place where I could show my work to others and also, just to rally around other artists, who we share that community together,” said Chelsea Glynn, Owner, Bumble Stained Glass.

“What really matters is the local people that are trying to make a living off of their ‘mom and pop’ shops in town and so if there’s any way that we can shine more light to Small Business Saturday — to help some of these smaller businesses sell and get some exposure out there, that’s what we’re here for,” said Crista Cunningham, President, Pittsburg ArtWalk Association.

Organizers say they are making plans to bring this holiday event back next year.

Meanwhile, the next event is their Spring Artwalk, which is scheduled for April 21st.

If you’re a vendor that’s interested in attending future artwalks, check out our website for more information.

You can also go to their Facebook page, here.