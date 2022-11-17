PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Christmas tree tradition resumes Saturday in Pittsburg — and will actually serve the community beyond the weekend. The 3rd annual Festival of Trees begins Saturday at noon inside the Mirza Shrine on West 5th street.

Each tree has a different theme — along with some outstanding deals attached to them. And — each one can be taken home through a raffle-type setup. Tree tickets are just $1. The winning tickets will be drawn at the end of the festival next weekend. Admission each day is $2, kids 12 and under get in free.

“The trees, as you mentioned, have different themes to them. We have a Kansas City Chiefs tree. We have a breakfast, lunch, and dinner tree. We have a pet tree, a dog tree. We’re gonna have a bicycle tree that’s gonna be put up tomorrow. Obviously, it’s a fundraiser for us, but it’s also, you know, a community event. We want the kids to come in and look at the trees, the parents to come in and look at the trees and stuff and so, we want to open up our facility to the public, so everyone can enjoy it,” said Darrell Orender, Mirza Shrine.

Santa is also scheduled to be there every evening. The festival runs through the 26th — which is next Saturday. The only day it’s not open next week is Thanksgiving.

You can check out the schedule by following this link here.