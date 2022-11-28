PITTSBURG, Kan. — Between now and the end of the year, every donation made to the “Colonial Fox theatre”, up to $30,000, will be doubled by an anonymous donor.

Work continues on the historic facility. More than $2,000,000 has already been spent saving and refurbishing it.

“So it’s not going anywhere, it’s not going to deteriorate, it is off the most endangered list, so now we can concentrate on and have been concentrating on developing a plan to move forward with the final restoration,” said Vonnie Corsini, Ex. Dir., Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation.

Recent work has included a new roof, the installation of an HVAC system, and sealing the theatre’s basement to keep it from flooding.