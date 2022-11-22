PITTSBURG, Kan. — The biggest problem facing parents when their kids are out of school is who is going to watch them.

Thanks to the Pittsburg Parks and Rec department, parents have a solution.

The department hosts a program called “Camp Now and Then” at the Lincoln Center.

Here, parents can drop their kids off on days they don’t have school.

At the camp, kids play games, exercise, and are able to socialize with kids their own age.

“It gives the opportunity for parents to have a spot that’s affordable for child care. And it also gives the kids an opportunity to see their friends from school and meet new kids and socialize and be creative at the same time,” said Josie Maples, Recreation Programs Manager.

“I like school but I like this place better… Because you don’t have to do any actual math or anything. You can just, I like playing with balls here. And school you can’t play with balls until recess or in P.E.,” said Jordan Langford, Camp Participant.

Now there’s only one more day for the camp this week and that’s tomorrow.

The camp is open anytime the Pittsburg School District is out, including the last two weeks of December.

The cost of the camp is $16 a day, and they can only accept 50 campers per day.

It runs from 7:30 a.m. in the morning until 5:30 p.m. in the evening.

To sign up you can call Pittsburg Parks and Rec at 620-231-8310