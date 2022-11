It was a beautiful night for a parade.

Pittsburg kicked off this year’s Christmas parade season, Monday.

It’s put on every year by the city’s “Parks and Rec Department.”

This was the 43rd year for the event.

A bevy of floats and other entries featured organizations, marching bands, and dance groups.

Santa also made his annual appearance.

A number of parades are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks, including Joplin’s a week from tomorrow.