The Pittsburg mayor is looking back at everything the city has accomplished this year.

During her 2022 State of the City Address this morning, Mayor Cheryl Brooks highlighted everything from new businesses to construction.

She said the biggest project for Pittsburg was the new Fedex facility, which is located on the Southwest side of town.

Brooks also highlighted the East Fourth Street bridge replacement and work underway on East Quincy Street.

She also spoke about the role the public safety tax has played in purchasing equipment necessary for the police and fire departments.

As well as new features at local parks, including a splash pad, pickleball courts and the carousel at Kiddieland.

“There’s something for everyone, I would invite anyone to get in the car and just drive Pittsburg, go south, go north, go east, go west and see what’s new out there that you haven’t noticed before and I think that you’ll be amazed,” said Cheryl Brooks, Pittsburg Mayor.

Brooks said while the city has made big strides when it comes to housing and access to health care, those continue to be challenges they’ll address in 2023.