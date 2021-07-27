Pittsburg man sentenced to 300 months in prison for child porn distribution

PITTSBURG, KS. — A Pittsburg resident has been sentenced today for admitting to distributing child pornography back in February 2020.

38-year-old Jason Wayne Irving of Pittsburg, Kansas has been sentenced to 300 months in prison for distributing child pornography. In February, Irving pleaded guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, Irving admitted that in 2019 he used his email address to upload and send pornographic photos of children.

Google detected his activity and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line. The images are of children being forced to engage in sexual acts with adults. Soon after, Google reported the email account again for similar conduct during which Google was able to link the account to Irving.

After obtaining a search warrant of Irving’s smartphone, law enforcement discovered it has been used for the operation of the Google email account as well as other accounts that had been reported by Facebook for child pornography. Law enforcement also found various files of child pornography on the phone.