SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl to distribute.

Forty-seven-year-old Justin T. Lapping, was charged Tuesday with one count of Possessing Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute.

A Deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop Lapping on August 9th until he fled on his motorcycle. The chase entered Barton County, Missouri by way of Hwy 160 where Lapping left his motorcycle and continued on foot from officers.

After officers caught up with Lapping tasers were used and he was brought into custody. During his search, a baggie of 202 grams of cocaine and fentanyl were found on his person.

Prior drug convictions out of Taney County, Missouri qualified Lapping for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, US Attorney Teresa A. Moore stated in a release.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the FBI, the Barton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Crawford County, Kan., Sheriff’s Department.