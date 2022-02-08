PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man was taken into custody Monday following an investigation into his alleged sexual contact with a child under 14 years of age.

Shortly before 4:00 PM Monday, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department arrested 36-year-old Brandon Christopher Riggs, of Pittsburg. An investigation into Riggs started on January 31st, with Riggs accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child under 14 for what authorities say was over a six-month period.

Riggs was booked in the Crawford County Jail with charges requested from the Crawford County Attroney’s Office for the following:

Rape of a Child Under 14; 2 counts

Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a Child under 14; 2 counts

Aggravated Endangering of a Child; 2 counts

Riggs is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.