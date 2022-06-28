PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man was convicted of child sex crimes Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Gerald Simmons was convicted of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14, an off-grid person felony and Rape of a Child under 14.

Gerald Simmons – Courtesy: Crawford County Jail

The incidents Simmons was convicted for occurred sometime between March 22nd, 2021 to March 25th, 2021.

His sentencing is set for August 23rd.

Simmons was charged with more than 50 counts of child sex crimes back in July of last year after turning himself into PPD.

The department immediately began investigating his case and said over the past two years he has inappropriate sexual contact with children under the age of 14.