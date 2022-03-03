PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man was taken into jail and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child following a months long investigation.

Lucas E. B. Hollingsworth

Thirty-three-year-old Lucas E. B. Hollingsworth was arrested by officers with the Pittsburg Police Department on Monday. He faces one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child related to his alleged possession of a “sexually explicit image” of a minor.

These accusations come after an extensive investigation beginning in October of last year when the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force out of Wichita, Kansas received information that a person uploaded child porn to the internet. The images uploaded were traced back to a Pittsburg address.

From this point on, the Pittsburg Police Department would take over the case and conduct follow up. This resulted in the positive ID on Hollingsworth and his subsequent arrest.

Hollingsworth remains in the Crawford County Jail.