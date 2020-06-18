Pittsburg Man Arrested after PPD Find Explosive Devices, Narcotics at Residence

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man is facing multiple charges after a search warrant at his residence yields illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and homemade explosives.

On Thursday, June 18th officers with the Pittsburg Police Department arrived at 411 W. 5th St., in Pittsburg to serve a search warrant pertaining to illegal drugs. The sole occupant, 43-year-old Raskia Q. Colbert, was at the residence and detained.

In their initial search, officers located what they believed to be homeade explosive devices. Following an evacuation of the premises, Kansas State Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Devices Unit was contacted to help remove the devices.

Six (6) homemade explosive devices were removed from the residence and later the city. They were disarmed and are now being held as evidence.

This follow up continues an investigation from May 18th where in the early morning hours an explosion was heard at the 2100 block of S. Broadway St. in Pittsburg. It was here officers located damage to a residence consistent with a small explosion.

Investigators have since determined that Colbert was involved with this explosive damage a month prior to his arrest. He now faces charges from that incident.

Colbert was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office jail for booking. Colbert is facing criminal use of explosives, felony aggravated arson, felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property charges.

Further search into Colbert’s residence Thursday morning uncovered marijuana, cocaine, and related drug paraphernalia. Colbert also faces felony criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, felony distribution of cocaine, folny possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor crimnial use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional arrest charges were forwarded to the Crawford County Jail and he is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have information related to this incident, or other crimes, you are urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or their automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.