Pittsburg hosts annual Bark in the Park event for a good cause

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Furry friends and their owners were invited out to Pittsburg for the annual Bark In The Park.

The event invited pets and their owners to Schlanger Park.

They participated in raffles, contests, and giveaways with all of the proceeds going back to the SEK Humane Society.

The animal shelter is currently at full capacity.

Being able to hold events like this ensures all of their animals will be well taken care of.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society employee, says, “We’re blessed to have this event honestly. For us to be able to come into the community and host this event with so many packed, free activities, it’s amazing. To see the community come and participate, it’s a blessing.”

Kyle adds this year’s event nearly doubled in size in comparison to last years.

They’ve added events like their dog shows and the community dog walk.