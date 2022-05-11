PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg High School Junior is continuing a recent Pittsburg High School trend.

Ella Rhuems has been selected as the as the President of HOSA for the State of Kansas. It stands for “Health Occupations Students of America.”

She’s the 3rd president to come from the high school in the last 3 years. She was first elected by her peers to be an officer. She then interviewed with state advisors before being selected for the position.

“When I started in this organization, I watched other PHS students being the HOSA president and I thought ‘Wow I’d really like to do that some day,’ and here I am,” said Ella Rhuems, PHS Junior.

Rhuems will now be in charge of leading a team of 9 state officers. The team will attend meetings in Topeka and a leadership academy in Washington, D.C. this fall.