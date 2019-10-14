Pittsburg High School’s production of She Kills Monsters addresses topical issues

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Four state residents watch a play in Pittsburg that incorporates current issues.

The Pittsburg High School theatre department performed their last showing of She Kills Monsters Sunday at the Memorial Auditorium.

The drama highlights a 25-year-old woman who loses her family in a car crash.

After the tragedy, she realized she was never close to her younger sister.

So, after finding a dungeons and dragons module in her sister’s room, she decides to play it to get closer to her sister.

This play also tackles issues of today including being labeled as a misfit, losing family members, and being part of the LGBTQ community.

Ever since seeing this show a year ago, one high school senior is now living out her dream on the stage.

McKenna Shaw, the Pittsburg High School senior who played Tilly Evans, says, “Getting to do it on this stage and getting to play a character that gets to swing a sword and get to kill bugs, bears, and cobalts onstage, you know, that’s something that’s insane.”

The Pittsburg High School theatre department will be performing their next play, Pippin, November 15 to November 17 at the Memorial Auditorium.