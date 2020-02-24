Pittsburg High School performs Freaky Friday

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Four state residents head to Pittsburg to watch young talent perform in a musical.

The Pittsburg High School theatre department held its last showing of Freaky Friday the musical Sunday afternoon.

The production showcases a mom and daughter duo who don’t always see eye to eye.

Then one morning, they wake up and realize they’ve switched bodies.

The pair had to work together, not only to keep the secret, but also to strengthen their relationship.

A senior who starred as the mother, Katherine, recaps her experiences in her final musical production at PHS.

McKenna Shaw, who played Katherine Blake, says, “I think I just had to play into the fact that I got to be silly and be fun and I really enjoyed that part. I really enjoyed my role, and I got to have a lot of fun with it.”

The Pittsburg High School theatre department will be hosting fundraisers this spring to help qualifying members go to the International Thespian Festival.

Dates and times of those events will be on their Facebook page.