PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Fire & Police Departments are providing an update on a grass fire near 23rd St Bike Park.

Despite still smoldering, PFD did manage to contain Wednesday’s blaze but according to a release the nearby bodies of water made it impossible to completely extinguish for firefighters. However, PFD is telling residents that the smoldering pit of debris does not pose a danger to area homes.

The pile is expected to produce smoke for only a few more days at most and the department will continue to monitor the location for safety.

PFD reminds citizens to stay vigilant of weather conditions and discourage spring burning when wind picks up along with the current dryness.

The fire department also thanked multiple agencies for their help in containing the blaze, saying “Thank you to Frontenac and Baker Fire Departments as well as Pittsburg Police Department for all your assistance with the fire at the 23rd St Bike Trails – your help was greatly appreciated!”