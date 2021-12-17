Pittsburg FD teams up with kids in Shop with a Firefighter

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas fire department held a special shopping spree Thursday.

The Pittsburg Fire Department held its annual holiday shopping event. Ten students from George Nettels Elementary School joined members of the department at the Walmart Supercenter on Broadway.

The kids spent the day going down the aisles of the store and filling up their carts with holiday gifts. The event was made possible through the fire department’s charity fund, which originally started back in 1997.

“Each fireman will pitch in $60 a year and this will go for taking the kids shopping and also will take in needy families, if they have a house or something burns, we have gift cards that we hand out,” said Cpt. Rich Wood of the Pittsburg Fire Department.

A fire truck delivered the gifts to the student’s homes that same night.