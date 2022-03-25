PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Fire Department welcomes a new rescue fire truck.

Pittsburg Fire Station #1 held its first ever “Push In” ceremony to celebrate its new rescue #7 fire truck.

The “Push In” tradition dates back hundreds of years to horse-drawn fire equipment and generations of stations manually pushing equipment into their departments.

For Pittsburg, adopting this tradition is a way to keep this legacy alive, “We are very proud of the tradition of our profession. So, to honor all those who have come before us, and to connect us to in the future generations, to our past. We will push the all new apparatus into the station,” said Fire Chief Dennis Reilly.

The truck comes equipped with hydraulic rescue tools, stabilization tools, and water rescue equipment as well.