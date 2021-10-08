Pittsburg FD delivers pizza to raise awareness and change smoke alarms

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pepperoni and sausage wasn’t the only popular pizza combination Wednesday in Pittsburg. One also involved the fire department.

This week is National Fire prevention Week and PFD took part in a handful of pizza deliveries around town.

It’s all part of a partnership between Domino’s and the National Fire Protection Association. As an added bonus — customers got their order for free if their smoke detectors worked properly.

If not — Pittsburg fire installed new ones or replaced batteries.

“It’s an education format is what it is, is we want to get out there before the fires happen and we want to talk to our residents and we want to educate them on fire safety, the importance of smoke detectors, practicing home escape plans and being able to be aware of what’s going on in their home in case they have an emergency,” said Thomas Vacca, Deputy Chief of the Pittsburg Fire Department.

“We make pizzas for a living, but at the end of the day, you know, helping the community is kind of my top priority. Even with COVID, you know, we donated pizzas every week to different businesses, hospitals, churches, schools. It’s just an awesome experience, awesome feeling to know you’re helping your community every way as possible,” said Corey McCraney, GM for Pittsburg Domino’s Pizza.

The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is ‘learn the sounds of fire safety.’