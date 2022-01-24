Pittsburg Farmers Market seeking vendors

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Farmers Market is seeking vendors for the upcoming season.

The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is especially looking for vendors who can provide fruits, vegetables, baked goods, chicken and food trucks.

Officials say the Farmers Market averages around 400 visitors each Saturday.

“We’re getting fresh local produce and products from the area to people who need it,” said Farmers Market Manager Josie Smith. “Another program we have is SNAP on site, so people who have SNAP cards can swipe them and we can actually double them. That way, they can get even more fresh produce.”

The market will be open Saturdays from 8 AM to noon starting April 16 and ending October 29 and Wednesdays from 4 PM to 6 PM beginning June 8 and running through August 10.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, click here.