Pittsburg Family YMCA hosts Tri-State Swim Conference

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Swimmers from across the Four States made their way to Pittsburg to compete in the Tri-State Swim Conference.”

Around 300 competitors will compete during the B Championships at the Pittsburg Family YMCA.

Officials estimate roughly 1,000 people will be attending over the weekend.

Those competing consist of individuals and teams from different schools, aquatic centers and even other YMCA organizations.

“It’s amazing to see our community pull together,” said Julie Underwood, the parent of a swimmer. “It’s amazing to see our kids pull together. Some of our kids won’t even be competing today because they’ll wait and compete at the A championships, but they’re here working the B championships to make this happen for the other kids.”

“I got here a little after seven this morning and they were showing up at five o’clock this morning to try and get their parking spot and maybe be able to find a parking spot close enough to see their swimmers,” said Chris Bearden, Pittsburg Family YMCA program director.

To help with preventing the spread of COVID-19, high touch points will be sanitized in between meets.

The A championships are scheduled to take place next weekend in Monett.