Pittsburg Drive Thru Christmas in the Park Parade set for Nov. 30

PITTSBURG, Kans. – The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is kicking off the holiday season with a “Drive Thru Christmas in the Park Parade” on November 30, at 6:00 pm in Lincoln Park.

This year, to keep residents safe and follow recommended public health guidelines, the event will look a little different. In addition to moving the venue to Lincoln Park, the parade will be a drive-thru with attendees driving by stationary floats. The event is open to vehicles only – no walkers will be allowed through the parade area.

Those interested in becoming a parade entry can submit their completed application to the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation via email at pprd@pittks.org or by phone at (620) 231-8310. Applications can be found at https://www.pittks.org/community/programs/adult/special-events/. Parade entry applications are due by November 23.