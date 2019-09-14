Pittsburg community shows Gorilla pride with Paint the Town Red celebration

The Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce held the annual “Paint the Town Red” celebration.

Thirty-three businesses competed by decorating their location, with the theme “Gus’ Adventure.”

And, a portion of the entry fee goes to a scholarship for two PSU students.

Decoration winners included Pitsco, Inc. for Division One; City of Frontenac for division two, Lindbergh Pharmacy North for Division Three; and Jones Heritage Realtors winning the Westar Energy Community Favorite winner.

All winners will receive a traveling plaque given at Saturday’s football game.

Pitsco, Inc. is grateful to have won and says their entire team helped the company achieve the title.

“We really wanted to incorporate all of our employees, so we actually invited all employees to come and help us paint, and all the decorations that you see out front are hand-painted,” explained Pitsco, Inc. project manager Lacey O’Brien. “It was a true team effort by over 150 employees putting in their time, work, energy, and love for Pitt State.”

Paint the Town Red wraps up tomorrow with a 5k in Saturday morning and then the Pitt State football game that evening.