PITTSBURG, Ks. — An organization in Southeast Kansas has received praise for its services, praise in the form of accreditation.

It’s for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, specifically its C-T Department.

The accreditation is from the American College of Radiology and comes on the heels of a C-T scanner going into the organization’s north clinic in Pittsburg earlier this year.

Officials say it helps expand affordable x-ray imaging care for patients who have high deductibles or no insurance at all.

“The providers don’t have to send patients out to the hospital to get scanned. They don’t have to worry about the cost of the scan if the patient is self-pay, so we can do those in-house and we use it every day,” said Kimberly Wass, CHCSEK CT/X-RAY Tech.

The accreditation is approved for C-T scans and mammograms in both Pittsburg and Fort Scott.