Pittsburg coffeehouse will soon begin a partnership with local schools

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Root Coffeehouse has become a hub for the Pittsburg community since it opened in 2015.

Recently, the coffee shop went under the management of Andra and Brad Stefanoni, who are hoping to do their part to continue its legacy, and expand its impact in the southeast Kansas community.

“Its already a community gathering spot, and some of the things that we have planned for the future are just going to build on that,” said Andra Stefanoni.

“This is a community where both of us grew up and so we wanted to continue that,” said Brad Stefanoni.

Since the beginning of December, Andra and Brad Stefanoni have taken over as co-owners of Root Coffeehouse.

The southeast Kansas natives have focused on expanding the business as a community hub.

It’s a family effort, Brad manages the store day to day, Andra handles marketing. Even Andra’s mother is involved.

“My mom’s a long time teacher and she saw a need for providing free books to the people visiting the coffee house, she was inspired by seeing little free libraries in other communities,” said Andra.

But the Stefanoni’s goals go outside the coffeehouse. The couple will soon begin work with both their former schools.

In Pittsburg, Andra is hoping to help her former school expand its culinary program.

“We’ve reached out to the Pittsburg High School culinary program which is growing by leaps and bounds….Excited to partner with them in the coming months to expand our menu items, we want some grab-and-go items, some healthy items, that they can help provide us while at the same time getting credit for a certificate,” added Andra.

Brad is looking to his former school to help expand what’s offered in root as well.

“We’re also in the process of working with Raider Ink out of Frontenac for a variety of things,” said Brad.

“Help the students grow, help the program grow, and at the same time, help provide some things that we have already heard, just within the first month that our customers want.”

“We have some pretty deep roots, no pun intended there, but those are things that we wanted to pursue.”