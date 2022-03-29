PITTSBURG, Kans. — City Hall in Pittsburg will soon become more “ADA” compliant.

Last week, City Commissioners approved the installation of a ramp to replace the crumbling steps at the front entrance. The ramp and new stairs will be built leading from the entrance to the handicapped parking spots.

Federal relief money will fund the $284,000 project.

“With this project we are looking to bring from the inside of City Hall a level transition and becoming ADA compliant all the way from the outside to the inside in front of City Hall. So people can reach the front service counter safely,” said Matt Bacon, Director of Public Works and Utilities

The front entrance of City Hall will be closed once construction begins.

It’s expected to be finished by this fall.