Pittsburg City Commission meeting recap – July 28, 2020

The following is a release from the City of Pittsburg:

PITTSBURG, Kans. – The following actions were taken during the Pittsburg City Commission meeting held on July 28, 2020:

Public Input:

Several Pittsburg residents living in the Deer Run area shared questions and concerns regarding the proposed Creekside housing development.

Commissioners approved the following items under the consent agenda:

The July 14, 2020, City Commission Meeting minutes.

The application submitted by Leroy Smith for a Cereal Malt Beverage License for the Third Annual Celebration to honor the life of Brandon Smith to be held at the Frisco Event Center.

Final payment to Cunningham Sandblasting & Painting Co., Inc., of Joplin, Missouri, in the amount of $10,017, for the Water Treatment Plant Solids Contact Unit Blast and Recoat Project.

The Appropriation Ordinance for the period ending July 28, 2020, subject to the release of HUD expenditures when funds are received.

The following items were removed from the consent agenda for further discussion:

Commissioners voted to award the bid for the 2020 Asphalt Rejuvenation Project to Proseal, Inc., of El Dorado, Kansas based on their low bid of $75,727.54. Public Utilities Director Matt Bacon said the treatment extends the life of recently-paved streets by 5 – 7 years.

Commissioners voted to award the bid for the West Euclid Street Repairs Project to Sprouls Construction, Inc., of Lamar, Missouri, based on their low bid of $58,794.80. Commissioner O’Bryan asked Public Utilities Director Matt Bacon why the estimate and bid prices were so different. Bacon responded and said the city does not do this type of brick repair work often and they estimated higher to account for any unexpected costs.

Public Hearing:

Creekside East Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) – Under the public hearing, Pittsburg resident Carly Zafuta expressed concern about sidewalks, traffic, square footage requirements, pedestrian safety, covenants regarding the Creekside neighborhood. Following the closing of the public hearing, commissioners voted to adopt Ordinance No. S-1071 creating a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) for phase 1 of the development.

Special Presentations:

Pittsburg State University President Dr. Steve Scott spoke to the commissioners about PSU’s coronavirus mitigation and reopening plans.

Pittsburg Area Chamber President Blake Benson updated commissioners on precautions being taken by local businesses to safely reopen and operate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Munsell made a motion directing city staff to not spend any more money with the consulting team to study municipalization without the city commission’s approval. The motion passed 4-1 with Commissioner O’Bryan opposed.

Finance Director Jamie Clarkson heard from commissioners regarding the 2021 submitted city budget. The final budget will be presented at the August 11, 2020 city commission meeting and commissioners will be asked to adopt it.

Commissioners voted to set a public hearing to be held August 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., in the City Commission Room in the Law Enforcement Center, 201 North Pine, to discuss alternatives for wastewater treatment plant and collection system improvements.

Commissioners approved the following items on the agenda:

CREEKSIDE EAST PLAT – Commissioners voted 3 – 2 to approve the recommendation of the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals to accept the preliminary and final plat for the Creekside subdivision. Commissioners Munsell and Brooks opposed.

Non-Agenda:

City Manager Daron Hall shared that sales tax revenues for the month of May were up 0.61 percent from last year. The city’s hiring freeze is being lifted thanks to the positive revenue projections and open positions will soon be filled.

Cameron Alden shared that Memorial Drive trail at Lincoln Park is now complete. Alden also mentioned that the 20th & 69 Bypass project is now finished.

Mayor Dawn McNay mentioned that Pittsburg resident MaryAnn Borchardt received a special proclamation in honor of her 100th Birthday on July 28.

Commissioners discussed a letter from a father expressing his appreciation to the city for opening Kiddieland this summer.

Deputy City Manager Jay Byers updated commissioners on the status of the city’s CDBG-CV grant program. Applications are now being accepted for businesses and meal programs. SPARK funding is available through Crawford County.

Commissioner Brooks asked when the city plans to reopen City Hall to walk-in traffic. City Manager Daron Hall said until the coronavirus pandemic is over, the long-term plan is to keep the lobby closed to walk-in traffic. City Hall is open normal business hours and continues to serve citizens by appointment only. City services are offered over the phone and online for the safety of the public and staff.

Commissioner Fields asked for the city staff to put together a recommendation at the next commission meeting to address concerns brought up by citizens regarding city’s subdivision regulations.

City Commission Meetings:

The Pittsburg City Commission meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm, inside the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center courtroom.

City commission meetings are broadcast live on the City’s local government access channels (Cox channel 6 and Craw-Kan channel 406) and on YouTube. To subscribe to the City’s YouTube channel, go to www.pittks.org/youtube. To learn more about the Pittsburg city government, city commissioners, or to view meeting agendas and minutes, visit pittks.org/city-government/city-commission.