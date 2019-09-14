Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 5k

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Runners hit the pavement early Saturday morning all for a good cause.

The Pittsburg Chamber Of Commerce hosted their Paint The Town Red 5k on the Pitt State campus.

Runners paid an entry fee to trek a course around the university.

Proceeds generated from the fee will help fund two scholarships at Pittsburg State.

This year’s race has brought out even more runners than there have been in the past.

City leaders say this just shows how eager the community is to get involved.

Julie Reams, Pittsburg Chamber Of Commerce, says, “Again, it just shows the great collaboration that we have at the Pittsburg Area Chamber Of Commerce and with our community. With our business community, it just shows our wonderful community coming together.”

This event concluded with the Paint The Town Red Celebration in Pittsburg which promoted pride and unity between all organizations in town.