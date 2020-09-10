Pittsburg Burglar Arrested

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man is in custody after getting caught robbing a house in the middle of the day.

50-year-old Gary Murphy, of Pittsburg, is facing charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage and felony interference with law enforcement.

He’s being held in the Crawford county jail on a five-thousand dollar bond.

Gary Murphy

Just before noon on Wednesday, a resident in the 500 block of North Walnut Street was alerted through their surveillance system that someone was inside their house.

They went home to check — and caught Murphy burglarizing their residence.

Murphy ran off — but responding officers saw him break into another house on the same block. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Items he’d stolen from the home were recovered and returned to the owner.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information related to the burglary, contact Pittsburg P.D. At (620) 231-1700.