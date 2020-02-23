Pittsburg Biz Expo provides opportunity for customers to connect with business owners

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area businesses team up to show all they have to offer to the community at Pittsburg’s 2020 Biz Expo.

The annual event brought out 38 vendors to Meadowbrook Mall.

For many customers, speaking face to face with business owners gives them an opportunity to better resonate with the organization.

Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s theme this year is Roaring Business with All the Jazz.

The Chamber has brought businesses together at this free event for more than 25 years.

Julie Reams, event director, says, “The attendance the past two days has been very, very [good]. Lots of people coming out, enjoying getting out of the cold weather, this is a great place to come out. See what the community has to offer in the surrounding area, we have vendors here from Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas. People are here to see what Pittsburg has to offer.”

The Biz Expo also featured demonstrations including gymnastics and dancing from area youth.