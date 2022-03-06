PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg is asking for residents help as it repairs its roads.



The city will begin pothole repair this week.



Crews will be treating the roads with cold patch asphalt.



This will act as a temporary solution until weather conditions improve and better materials become available.



Officials say while winter weather can be rough on roads, the freeze and thaw cycles the area has seen over the past two months could cause potholes to get bigger.



The city is asking residents to help report potholes so staff can better plan for repairs.



Reports can be filed using the SeeClickFix app.