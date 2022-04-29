PITTSBURG, Kans. — A longstanding Pittsburg tradition is finally making its in-person return. The Pittsburg ArtWalk returned to Broadway on Friday.

Since 2006, artists have partnered with local businesses to display their work throughout downtown. More than 50 artists are taking part this year.

It’s the first in-person ArtWalk since the pandemic began in 2020. A virtual version temporarily replaced it — as did a more spread out version called, “The ArtCrawl.”

Organizers are happy to have the original Artwalk back.

“The energy in Pittsburg is absolutely insane right now, I have never seen so much buzz about this ArtWalk before, it’s really electrifying. Everybody’s involved, everybody’s participating, everybody who’s not even in the barricaded area in the ArtWalk is still sharing and posting things and getting involved whether they’re just going to have a sidewalk sale or just having artists hanging up their artwork in their business,” said Crista Cunningham, Pittsburg ArtWalk President.

22 dog houses designed by 5th graders at Lakeside Elementary will be auctioned off in front of the Colonial Fox Theater starting at 7 Friday night. Proceeds will benefit the Southeast Kansas Humane Society.