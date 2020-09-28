Pittsburg arsonist arrested

PIITSBURG, Kans. — A man is in custody at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly starting a house fire and assaulting another resident.

On Sunday morning units from Pittsburg’s police and the fire departments responded to a structure fire at 615 E. 22nd St. in Pittsburg.

Neighbors at the location reported a loud noise occurring and then observing the structure at the address catch fire.

One of the residents at the location, now identified as 38-year-old Justin L. Smutz, was observed walking away from the fire and watching.

Justin L. Smutz

At the scene, Smutz became agitated toward one of the other residents attempting to strike him. He was arrested by responding officers without incident.

Smutz was arrested for felony arson, misdemeanor assault, and for violation of the conditions of parole (Kansas Department of Corrections). Smutz is currently being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

A Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator processed the scene with items of evidence within the residence indicating the fire had been intentionally set.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have information you can contact PPD at (620) 231-1700 or their tip line at (620) 231-TIPS (8477).