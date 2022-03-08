PITTSBURG, Kans. — A major resurfacing project is underway in Pittsburg.

Crews are sandblasting the surface of the pool to prepare for a new paint job. The pool hasn’t been resurfaced since 2015. It’s usually done once every 3 to 5 years, but the project was delayed for a year while the pool was shut down for COVID. Officials hope to repair some of the damage done to the pool during the year off by blasting down to the concrete.

“The paint is just the first step in the process. Obviously, you want a good surface for the patrons, but you also want paint that’s not flaking and getting into the filtration system, which causes an overload, a burden on it,” said Toby Book, Director, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation

Book hopes that with new technology, this paint job will last closer to 7 years.