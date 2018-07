PITTSBURG, Kan. - Celebrate Independence Day at the Pittsburg Aquatic Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.! On July 4th, admission for each person is just $1.00, and anyone under the age of 3 is free. For more information, contact the Pittsburg Aquatic Center at 620-232-3483 or PPRD at 620-231-8310.