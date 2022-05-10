PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is moving forward with a large construction project.

City Commissioners, Tuesday night, approved a bid to widen East Quincy Street from Joplin to Rouse Street. A two-lane road will now become three. Crews will also add curbs, gutters, improve storm drainage and add sidewalks on both sides.

“Quincy street is a pretty busy street for us. Previously, we did a section of that street from Broadway up to Joplin Street. Now we will complete that section up to Rouse. Pittsburg State has a lot of college students come in that direction. And it’s just another arterial through town,” said Matt Bacon, Director of Public Works and Utilities.

KDOT will pay 3.5 million of the $5.3 million project.

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be finished by next summer.